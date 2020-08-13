Pearson allowed seven runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out one across 2.1 innings Wednesday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

After retiring the first two batters he faced to begin the game, Pearson walked Corey Dickerson, allowed a single, and then surrendered a three-run home to Brian Anderson. After a scoreless second inning, Pearson unraveled in the third, as he allowed a pair of singles and walks before exiting the game down 4-0 with the bases loaded. Overall, he managed to find the zone with just 33 of his 65 pitches, and generated only three swinging strikes. Control has been a problem early in Pearson's big-league career, as he has issued nine free passes in 12.1 innings of work. He'll look to sort things out in his next start, currently projected for Tuesday at Baltimore.