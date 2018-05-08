Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Suffers broken ulna
Pearson suffered a broken ulna in Monday's debut for High-A Dunedin, Jason Woodell of Baseball Prospectus reports.
He was hit by a comebacker in the second inning of his first start of the season after missing the first month with an oblique injury. It's a tough pill to swallow for the Blue Jays and Pearson's dynasty league owners, as the aggressive assignment to the Florida State League lined up with the hyperbolic scouting reports on the 21-year-old righty from this offseason. He gave up two runs on five hits while recording one strikeout in 1.2 innings before exiting, as Woodell reports Pearson's mid-90s fastball was straight and elevated, leading to hard contact. Consider him out indefinitely.
