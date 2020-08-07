Pearson did not factor into the decision during Thursday's loss to the Braves, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings.

Pearson found himself on the wrong side of the scoreboard after surrendering a first-inning, two-run home run to Freddie Freeman. Despite the early deficit, Toronto's top prospect quickly settled down, allowing one final run on a sacrifice fly to Adam Duvall in the fourth. Pearson was solid in his major-league debut against the Nationals last week, striking out five across five scoreless innings. The 23-year-old will take the mound again Wednesday for a showdown with the Marlins.