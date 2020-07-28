The Blue Jays confirmed the report that Pearson will start Wednesday's game in Washington, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This had been reported previously, but it was a scoop from one reporter. Manager Charlie Montoyo confirmed the report after Monday's game. Pearson has been one of the Blue Jays' best, most deserving starters all offseason, spring and summer, but the team will manipulate his service time by delaying his debut seven days. He has a 70-grade fastball, plus breaking ball and improving changeup and could hit the ground running in pro ball. While this is technically a "home" game for the Blue Jays, the game will be in the Nationals' home park.
