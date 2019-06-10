Pearson gave up only one hit through five scoreless innings for Double-A New Hampshire on Sunday, striking out three.

The only thing that's held the right-hander back this season is the Jays' concern about his workload. Pearson's still being limited to two innings in every other start, but the results of that babying have been spectacular -- he's held the opposition off the board entirely in nine of his 13 outings, posting a 1.97 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 63:8 K:BB through 45.2 innings. The 22-year-old won't be rushed up the ladder, but Pearson should be knocking on the door of a big-league rotation spot by next season.