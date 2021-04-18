Pitching coach Pete Walker said Pearson (groin) "feels really good" and is scheduled to throw live batting practice Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 24-year-old has been throwing at 100 percent intensity since the start of last week, and he has another live batting practice session on tap Tuesday. Pearson began the season on the injured list after aggravated a groin injury in mid-March, but he appears to be closing in on his season debut.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Throwing at 100 percent intensity•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Throws bullpen Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Yet to throw off mound•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Returning to mound work•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Lands on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Still throwing long toss•