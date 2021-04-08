Pearson (groin) threw a bullpen session Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pearson's throwing session Thursday marked the first time he threw off a mound since aggravating his groin injury in mid-March. Manager Charlie Montoyo said that Pearson will essentially take part in a throwing program similar to the one he would do in spring training, and he'll be deliberately be built up as a starter in the coming weeks. Ross Stripling should continue to serve in the rotation while Pearson builds back up.