Pearson (elbow) played catch from 120 feet Tuesday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Pearson suffered a right flexor strain in mid-August, though he was able to resume throwing within 10 days of being shut down. While he continues to make good progress, he's yet to throw off a mound, so his return doesn't appear to be imminent.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Progressing throwing distance•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Starts throwing program•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Diagnosed with flexor strain•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Showing improvement•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: MRI on tap•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Shut down with elbow tightness•