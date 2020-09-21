Pearson (elbow) threw 25 pitches in a live batting practice session Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pearson made just four starts, posting an unimpressive 6.61 ERA,1.53 WHIP and 14:12 K:BB, before being sidelined with a flexor strain in mid-August. He won't have time to build back up to a starter's workload this season, but there's a chance he returns as a reliever for the final few days of the regular season and playoffs. The Blue Jays should have a clearer picture of when he'll return once they know how his arm responded to Monday's session.