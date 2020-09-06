Pearson (elbow) threw off a mound Saturday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pearson had been limited to throwing on flat ground, recently extending out to 120 feet. He's now cleared a major hurdle with his return to mound work, and pitching coach Pete Walker said Pearson looked "very strong" during the 26-pitch session, per Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic. The Blue Jays would obviously like to get Pearson back in some capacity this season; the righty may be hard pressed to make it back in a starting role before the end of September.