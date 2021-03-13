Pearson (groin) felt good after throwing a bullpen session Saturday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Manager Charlie Montoyo said Friday that Pearson won't have time to stretch out prior to Opening Day, but his throwing session Saturday as well. The right-hander will throw another bullpen in the coming days, and he could presumably advance to live batting practice or simulated games after that. It's not yet clear whether the Pearson will begin the regular season in the bullpen or if he'll build up to a starter's workload away from the team.
