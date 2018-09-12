Pearson (forearm) will pitch in the instructional league, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pearson has been out since early make after a line drive broke his ulna. The 2017 first-round pick will wind up having pitched just 1.2 innings of minor-league ball this season, but he'll at least get some innings in the instructional league and then the Arizona Fall League.

