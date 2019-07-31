Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Tosses six innings for Fisher Cats
Pearson allowed two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings for Double-A New Hampshire on Tuesday, He struck out five.
The outing marked a milestone for Pearson, as it was the first time in his pro career he'd completed six full innings. The right-hander now boasts a 2.54 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB through 46 innings in the Eastern League, and while the Jays have treated the 22-year-old with kid gloves this season, he seems headed for a big-league debut in 2020 if he continues to blow away hitters in the high minors.
