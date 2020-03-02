Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Touches 100 in second start
Pearson threw two perfect innings against the Pirates on Sunday, striking out three and hitting 100 mph with his fastball, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
The Jays' top pitching prospect wasn't just facing minor-league scrubs either, as his strikeout victims included Bryan Reynolds and Josh Bell. Pearson has struck out six of the nine batters he's faced this spring and has yet to allow a baserunner, but so far the organization isn't budging from its plan to send him back to Triple-A Buffalo at the end of camp. "He's got to deal in Triple-A first," manager Charlie Montoya said Sunday. If Pearson keeps dominating the Grapefruit League, the clamor to have him begin the year in the big-league rotation will grow louder, but even if he's forced to spend a few more weeks in Buffalo, it seems only a matter of time before he'll force his way onto Toronto's staff.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Dazzles in spring debut•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Joining big-league camp•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Bumped up to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Tosses six innings for Fisher Cats•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Fans eight in no-hit outing•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Returns to action Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...
-
Top Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...