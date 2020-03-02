Pearson threw two perfect innings against the Pirates on Sunday, striking out three and hitting 100 mph with his fastball, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

The Jays' top pitching prospect wasn't just facing minor-league scrubs either, as his strikeout victims included Bryan Reynolds and Josh Bell. Pearson has struck out six of the nine batters he's faced this spring and has yet to allow a baserunner, but so far the organization isn't budging from its plan to send him back to Triple-A Buffalo at the end of camp. "He's got to deal in Triple-A first," manager Charlie Montoya said Sunday. If Pearson keeps dominating the Grapefruit League, the clamor to have him begin the year in the big-league rotation will grow louder, but even if he's forced to spend a few more weeks in Buffalo, it seems only a matter of time before he'll force his way onto Toronto's staff.