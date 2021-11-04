Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Thursday that Pearson recently underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports. "He should be fine [for spring training] -- he should not be disrupted at all," Atkins said of Pearson. "We're excited about how he finished the year and excited about him building up again."

Atkins hinted at the end of the season that an offseason procedure could be in the cards for Pearson, and the 25-year-old ultimately waited less than a month into the offseason to head in for surgery. The core-muscle injury cost Pearson significant time in 2021, with the hard-throwing righty first experiencing the issue in the spring before landing on the injured list again in June. Because of how the injury disrupted his buildup program, Pearson worked almost exclusively as a reliever for Toronto this past season, coming out of the bullpen in 11 of his 12 appearances while submitting a 4.20 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 15 innings. Toronto plans to have Pearson stretch back out for a starting role in spring, but he'll still be forced to compete for a spot in the club's Opening Day rotation.