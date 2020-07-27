Pearson will be called up to start Wednesday against the Nationals, Jamie Campbell of Sportsnet reports.

Pearson was evidently not considered big-league ready on Opening Day but is suddenly ready less than a week later, which coincidentally happens to be the first day on which the Blue Jays can call him up while denying him a full year of service time. The highly-touted prospect has appeared in just three Triple-A games, but his overall 2.30 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 30.7 percent strikeout rate in 25 starts across the three highest levels of the minors last season certainly suggest he'll have a good shot to hit the ground running in his major-league debut.