Pearson (groin) built up to 51 pitches over the weekend and will throw 3-to-4 rehab innings at the alternate site Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He gave up four earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two in his most recent rehab outing, and it sounds like the Jays want him to look a little sharper this week before determining the next steps. If all goes well Thursday, it's possible Pearson could join the big-league rotation next week.