Pearson (groin) will throw a bullpen session Saturday but won't be ready to start by Opening Day, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Pearson's spring buildup has been interrupted by a groin strain. While the issue isn't a particularly worrisome one, it's disrupted his preseason preparation to the point that he won't have time to stretch out as a starter by the time the regular season begins. It's not yet clear whether he'll start the year in the bullpen or continue building up to a starter's workload while off the roster.