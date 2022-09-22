Interim manager John Schneider said the goal for Pearson (lat) is to get him throwing multiple innings again, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Pearson has been in the minors on rehab assignments for all of the 2022 season. Since he began working back from his lat strain, he has pitched more than one inning one time -- a 1.1 inning appearance Wednesday in which he struck out four batters. That being said, if the goal is to get him back to working in multiple innings for Toronto, then it is hard to say if he will be back before the postseason.