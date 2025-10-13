Lukes (knee) underwent X-rays, which came back negative, during Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Mariners in Game 1 of the ALCS.

Lukes exited the contest in the fourth inning after he fouled a ball of his right knee earlier in the game, but he appears to have avoided a major injury. The team is expected to see how the 31-year-old feels Monday, but manager John Schneider explained following Sunday's contest that Lukes will play in Game 2 if he's able, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca.