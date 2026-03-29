Lukes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Toronto has now used three different starters in left field and in the No. 2 spot in the batting order in each of its first three games, with Jesus Sanchez receiving the nod Sunday after Lukes and Davis Schneider handled those duties Friday and Saturday, respectively. Schneider should rank as the preferred option in left field when the Blue Jays face left-handed pitching, but Lukes and Sanchez may be deployed in more of a timeshare at the position against righties. Unless one of the two emerges as manager John Schneider's preferred left fielder, the timeshare arrangement will suppress the fantasy value of both Lukes and Sanchez.