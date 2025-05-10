Lukes went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.
Lukes is 6-for-18 (.333) with six RBI and two extra-base hits over seven games in May. The outfielder is sporting a .259/.359/.407 slash line with two homers, 11 RBI, 11 runs scored, two doubles and no stolen bases over 65 plate appearances. He has primarily served in a strong-side platoon role, functioning as a fourth outfielder whenever one of Toronto's regulars needs to get some from rest from defensive duties.
