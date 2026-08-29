Lukes went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Blue Jays' 8-1 win over the Mariners on Friday.

Lukes gave Toronto a 4-1 lead after taking Emerson Hancock deep to right field for a solo home run, with the former crossing home plate a second time on a Myles Straw RBI single in the seventh. Lukes has been hot at the plate recently, having gone 8-for-24 with four home runs, nine RBI and five runs scored over his last seven games. For the year, he has a .708 OPS with one steal, 10 homers and 32 RBI over 359 plate appearances.