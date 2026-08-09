Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Clutch homer Saturday

Lukes went 3-for-6 with a two-run homer during the Blue Jays' 7-5 extra-innings win over the Phillies on Saturday.

Lukes was responsible for the Blue Jays' game-winning runs in the 11th inning, with his fly ball to center field clearing the wall for a two-run homer. It was just the sixth long ball of the season for the 31-year-old outfielder, with his last homer taking place July 12 against the Padres. Lukes has a .697 OPS with one steal, 21 RBI and 17 extra-base hits over 298 plate appearances this season.