Lukes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to Houston.

It was the first homer of the campaign by Lukes, who took Astros right-hander Ronel Blanco deep in the third inning. While Lukes does have four walks through his first 37 plate appearances of the year, he's batting just .200 with one double, five RBI and seven runs scored in 15 games. With Daulton Varsho (shoulder) nearing a return to Toronto's outfield, it's quite possible Lukes will be the odd man out when a corresponding move needs to be made in order to activate the former from the injured list.