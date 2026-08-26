Lukes went 2-for-4 with a two-run single during the Blue Jays' 5-3 loss to the Royals on Tuesday.

Down four runs, the Blue Jays attempted a late rally in the ninth inning. With two men on base with two outs, Lukes found the gap in left-center field to bring home both Daz Cameron and Brett Bateman, but the inning ended when Lukes was tagged at second base while attempting to stretch a single into a double. Lukes has driven in at least one run in four of his last five games, going 5-for-18 (.278) with two home runs and six RBI in that span.