Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Could be off IL on Monday

Lukes (hamstring) will travel to Toronto on Monday to determine whether he will be activated off the 10-day injured list, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Lukes will be in the lineup for Single-A Dunedin over the weekend, and if he's progressed enough in his recovery from a left hamstring strain, then he could be reinstated from the IL for the start of Monday's home series against the Marlins. Yohendrick Pinango and Davis Schneider could be optioned to Triple-A Buffalo to make room on the Blue Jays' 26-man roster if Lukes is cleared to return.