Lukes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Rockies.

Lukes clubbed his 10th homer of the season to put the Blue Jays on the board in the third inning before the offense caught fire to secure a convincing win. The outfielder had been in a 3-for-25 slump over his previous seven games heading into the series, but he's bounced back by going 5-for-8 with three extra-base hits, two RBI and three walks across the first two games against the Rockies.