Lukes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Lukes had started each of the Blue Jays' last four games -- including both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader -- so he appears to be getting a routine rest day as Toronto and Baltimore wrap up their series with a matinee contest. Though he's been holding down a regular spot in the Toronto lineup against right-handed pitching since being activated from the 7-day injured list June 20, Lukes could have to vie with fellow left-handed-hitting outfielder Joey Loperfido for playing time once Daulton Varsho (hamstring) returns from the 10-day IL.