Lukes will start in center field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Since returning from the 7-day injured list June 20, Lukes has re-emerged as a regular in the Toronto lineup. He'll pick up his eight start in nine games following his activation from the IL, with the left-handed-hitting outfielder's lone absence from the lineup during that stretch coming this past Tuesday against Guardians southpaw Logan Allen. Lukes -- who has gotten on base at a .351 clip this season -- is capable of playing all three outfield spots, so he could have a path to seeing steady starts against right-handed pitching until the Blue Jays get both Daulton Varsho (hamstring) and Anthony Santander (shoulder) back from the IL.