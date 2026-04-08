Lukes will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Lukes will be making his second straight start in right and could end up seeing most of his playing time at that position for the foreseeable future following Addison Barger's (ankle) recent placement on the injured list. The Blue Jays are likely to use Lukes in a platoon, with Myles Straw or Davis Schneider potentially spelling him when the team faces left-handed pitching.