Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Homers batting leadoff

Lukes went 2-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to Atlanta.

Lukes cranked a home run to right off of Grant Holmes in the third inning to give Toronto their last lead of the game. The outfielder has been hot since coming back from an injured hamstring in late May, continuing a 10-game hitting streak where he has gone 14-31 with three RBI, four doubles, and six runs scored. The 31-year-old has occupied the corner outfield spots since returning, while starting nearly everyday.