Lukes was removed from Friday's game against the Tigers due to a migraine.
Lukes had gone 0-for-2 before exiting the game ahead of the seventh inning. The 30-year-old has started in the outfield regularly for Toronto recently, though Myles Straw and Jonatan Clase could see more reps if Lukes' migraine persists over the next few days.
