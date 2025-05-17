Now Playing

Lukes was removed from Friday's game against the Tigers due to a migraine.

Lukes had gone 0-for-2 before exiting the game ahead of the seventh inning. The 30-year-old has started in the outfield regularly for Toronto recently, though Myles Straw and Jonatan Clase could see more reps if Lukes' migraine persists over the next few days.

