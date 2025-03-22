Lukes' chances of breaking camp with a bench spot on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster have improved with Daulton Varsho (shoulder) set to begin the season on the injured list, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Toronto will likely carry two center fielders to cover for Varsho, with Lukes' main competition for those spots being Myles Straw and top prospect Alan Roden. Lukes hasn't done much to bolster his case this spring, batting .206 (7-for-34) in Grapefruit League play with one homer, one steal and a 7:8 BB:K, but the Jays are already familiar with what the 30-year-old has to offer in a bench role. Varsho should be back in early April, so even if Lukes winds up getting a majority of the playing time in center to begin the schedule, his window for fantasy utility will close quickly.