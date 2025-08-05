Lukes went 3-for-4 with two walks, two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI in Monday's win over the Rockies.

Getting the start in right field and batting leadoff, Lukes set the table for a 15-1 rout by the Blue Jays. It was his first multi-hit performance since July 25, snapping a 4-for-31 skid, but even during that downturn three of his four hits left the yard. The 31-year-old has more than held his own this year while seeing regular action in the majors for the first time, slashing .258/.348/.410 over 285 plate appearances with nine homers, 39 runs and 44 RBI, but with Daulton Varsho back patrolling center field, playing time will be a little harder to come by for Lukes once George Springer (concussion) is cleared to return as well.