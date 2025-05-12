Lukes went 3-for-3 with two walks, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Mariners.

This was Lukes' fourth straight game in the lineup, and he's gone 5-for-16 with a home run and three RBI in that span. The outfielder has started in right field in three straight contests as part of a ripple effect that saw Ernie Clement move from third to second and Addison Barger go from right to third when Andres Gimenez (quadriceps) landed on the injured list. Lukes is up to a .279 batting average with two homers, 12 RBI, 13 runs scored and no stolen bases on two attempts across 74 plate appearances.