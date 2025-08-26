Lukes went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's win over the Twins.

After a sluggish start to August, Lukes is beginning to build some momentum again at the plate. Over the last seven games, the 31-year-old is batting .273 (6-for-22) with three doubles, a steal, three runs and four RBI. Lukes continues to hold down a strong-side platoon role while bouncing between the outfield corners, but the Blue Jays have options to replace him if his offense continues to face -- since the All-Star break, he's slashing just .214/.262/.419.