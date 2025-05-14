Lukes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Lukes will hit the bench after he had picked up starts in the corner outfield in each of the Blue Jays' last five games while going 5-for-18 with a home run and two walks. He'll be replaced in left field by Jonatan Clase, but Lukes may have the upper hand on a regular lineup spot until Andres Gimenez's (quadricep) eventual return from the injured list takes an everyday role off the table.