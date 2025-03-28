Lukes is starting in center field and batting eighth in Friday's game against the Orioles.
The Blue Jays went with George Springer in center field for Thursday's opener, but Springer will slide over to right field Friday while Alan Roden handles left and Anthony Santander occupies the designated hitter slot. Lukes is expected to see fairly regular reps in center field versus righties until Daulton Varsho (shoulder) returns.
