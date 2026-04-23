Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Stays hot Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lukes went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Angels.
The 31-year-old outfielder has seen his bat come to life since getting on a treatment program for a case of vertigo that had been plaguing him since spring training. Over the last six games, Lukes is batting .500 (10-for-20) with three doubles, three runs and six RBI, and he's taken over the leadoff spot against right-handed pitching. He might lose that role once George Springer (toe) is off the IL, but Lukes should remain near the top of the order against RHP as long as he stays locked in at the plate.
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