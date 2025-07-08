Lukes went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Monday's win over the White Sox.

He launched back-to-back solo shots with Joey Loperfido off Sean Burke in the fifth inning to break open a 1-1 tie. It was Lukes' first home run since May 21, snapping a 32-game drought, but power isn't the 30-year-old's strong suit -- in 65 games this season, he's slashing .271/.371/.392 with five homers, one steal, 27 runs, 30 RBI and an impressive 25:23 BB:K.