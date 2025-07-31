Lukes went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.

The 31-year-old outfielder had the biggest hit of the afternoon, taking Yennier Cano deep in the seventh inning as he pinch hit for Leo Jimenez before staying in the game to play right field. Lukes has nine homers on the season, but four of them have come in the last eight contests, a stretch in which he's driven in nine runs. Despite his recent display of power, Lukes could get squeezed for playing time when Daulton Varsho (hamstring) comes off the IL this weekend.