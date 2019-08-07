Ramirez joined the Blue Jays on a minor-league deal Wednesday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Ramirez tossed 16.2 innings for Cleveland this year, posting an unimpressive 5.40 ERA. He owns a career 4.41 mark in parts of six seasons but hasn't recorded an ERA below 4.50 since 2015. He'll head to High-A Dunedin to build up for now but could join the Blue Jays' bullpen at some point down the stretch.

