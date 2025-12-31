The Blue Jays signed Enright (elbow) to a two-year, minor-league contract Wednesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Enright underwent Tommy John surgery in October, so he will rehab in the Blue Jays organization with an eye on returning in 2027. The 28-year-old posted a 2.03 ERA and 30:12 K:BB over 31 innings for the Guardians in 2025 before getting hurt and is under team control through 2031, so he could prove to be a savvy long-term investment.