Blue Jays' Nick Kingham: Dealt to Toronto
Kingham was traded from the Pirates to the Blue Jays on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
This deal comes after Kingham was designated for assignment by the Pirates over the weekend. The right-hander showed flashed of promise with Pittsburgh last season, though he struggled to a 9.87 ERA, 2.05 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB in 34.2 innings with the Pirates this season. Given Toronto's lack of starting pitching depth, Kingham could get a shot in the rotation later in the season. Ryan Tepera (elbow) was shifted to the 60-day IL to free up a 40-man spot for Kingham, who figures to report to Triple-A.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...