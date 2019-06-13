Kingham was traded from the Pirates to the Blue Jays on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

This deal comes after Kingham was designated for assignment by the Pirates over the weekend. The right-hander showed flashed of promise with Pittsburgh last season, though he struggled to a 9.87 ERA, 2.05 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB in 34.2 innings with the Pirates this season. Given Toronto's lack of starting pitching depth, Kingham could get a shot in the rotation later in the season. Ryan Tepera (elbow) was shifted to the 60-day IL to free up a 40-man spot for Kingham, who figures to report to Triple-A.