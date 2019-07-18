Blue Jays' Nick Kingham: Gets DFA'd
The Blue Jays designated Kingham for assignment Thursday.
Kingham will be bumped from a 40-man roster for the second time this season after the Pirates moved on from him back in June. During his month-long stay with Toronto, Kingham provided a 3.50 ERA in 18 innings out of the bullpen, but a 1.61 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB suggest he wasn't as effective as his surface results might indicate.
