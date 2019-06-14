Blue Jays' Nick Kingham: Joining Jays on Friday
Kingham is expected to join the Blue Jays' 25-man roster Friday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
While his numbers this season indicate he's not really ready to tackle big-league hitters, Toronto's threadbare staff will apparently force the team to give him a look right away after Kingham was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh and then dealt for cash considerations. The right-hander last pitched June 7, so while it's not yet clear whether the Jays intend to use him as a starter or reliever, or both, he'll likely need a bit of time to get stretched out if he's going to join the rotation.
