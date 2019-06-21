Blue Jays' Nick Kingham: Nabs first win as Jay
Kingham (2-1) picked up the win in Thursday's victory over the Angels, allowing one hit in a scoreless 10th inning.
The right-hander hasn't exactly been sharp since arriving from Pittsburgh -- Thursday's appearance was the first time he escaped without a run on his ledger in a Toronto uniform -- but Kingham wound up in the win column thanks to Billy McKinney's walkoff homer. Kingham will likely continue to work in low-leverage situations for now, but he could eventually earn a look in the rotation or as the bulk reliever behind an opener if he puts together a run of success.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...