Kingham (2-1) picked up the win in Thursday's victory over the Angels, allowing one hit in a scoreless 10th inning.

The right-hander hasn't exactly been sharp since arriving from Pittsburgh -- Thursday's appearance was the first time he escaped without a run on his ledger in a Toronto uniform -- but Kingham wound up in the win column thanks to Billy McKinney's walkoff homer. Kingham will likely continue to work in low-leverage situations for now, but he could eventually earn a look in the rotation or as the bulk reliever behind an opener if he puts together a run of success.