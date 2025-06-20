default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Blue Jays activated Sandlin (lat) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Sandlin hasn't pitched in the majors since April 19 but did make five rehab appearances ahead of his activation. Prior to his injury, Sandlin held a 2.25 ERA and 10:4 K:BB across eight innings of work. He should slide back into a middle-relief role for Toronto.

More News