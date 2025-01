The Blue Jays and Sandlin avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.63 million contract Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca report.

Acquired from the Guardians via trade in December, Sandlin was eligible for arbitration for the first time. He held a 3.75 ERA and 68:27 K:BB across 57.2 innings with Cleveland in 2024.